Brittany Mahomes admits to fashion fail in spandex fit
After taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 on "Monday Night Football," the Kansas City Chiefs (8-0) remain the only undefeated team in the NFL.
While Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not having his best statistical year, he went off against the Buccaneers, throwing for 291 yards and three touchdowns. Cheering him on at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9, his wife and No. 1 fan, Brittany Mahomes.
Brittany joined Taylor Swift in Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's suite during quarter three of the nail-biter of a game. After Mahomes clinched the win with a touchdown pass to Samaje Perine in overtime, Brittany celebrated with the 14-time Grammy winner.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes’ 3 year old easily beats mom Brittany for best fit at Raiders game
While Brittany is preparing to welcome her third baby with Mahomes, she's not letting pregnancy be an excuse to stay away from the gym. The 29-year-old is dedicated to staying in shape, and regularly posts videos from her workouts on her Instagram Stories.
Brittany always includes links to her Vitality gym clothing and while posting her workout video, the Kansas City Current co-owner realized that she wore the brand's spandex pants inside out.
She wrote, "Just me having my pants on inside out and them still looking good 🤣🤣." If Brittany didn't point her mistake, it's hard to imagine anyone would've noticed, as her leggings do still look great.
Next up for the soon-to-be mother of three, returning to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs' matchup agains the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 10.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders
Time flies: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis
Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.