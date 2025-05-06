Denver Nuggets Make NBA History vs Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1
No one expected the Denver Nuggets to come away with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Yet, somehow, the Nuggets figured out a way to do it.
The same Nuggets team that just played a Game 7 on Saturday. The same Nuggets team that just fired its longtime head coach just a few short weeks ago. They somehow did it against an Oklahoma City Thunder team that won 68 games and has been resting for over a week in the NBA playoffs.
The win was so improbable, it was actually historical.
According to Jake Coyne of StatsPerform, the Denver Nuggets became the first team in NBA history to beat a 65+ win team in the playoffs, despite having a rest disadvantage of a week or more.
Something changed with the Denver Nuggets after they miraculously defeated them in Game 4 of the first round. Somehow, the Nuggets began to believe.
Denver started the playoffs down 15 points at home, narrowly defeating the Clippers despite LA having 20 turnovers. They dropped the next two games and were on the verge of falling 3-1 as they blew a 22-point lead in Game 4.
Then, suddenly, everything changed.
The Denver Nuggets aren't just a team of Nikola Jokic and everyone else anymore. Their thin bench believes they can boost leads when Jokic sits out. Their role players are starting to make game-winning plays.
Denver accomplished the unthinkable in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, now, they'll have 48 hours before needing to do it again in Game 2.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Make History vs Clippers in Game 7
Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Clippers Game 7
Lakers Legend Sends Message To Nikola Jokic Before Nuggets-Clippers