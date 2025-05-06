Nikola Jokic Seemed So Uninterested in Celebrating Aaron Gordon's Game-Winning Shot
The Denver Nuggets upset the Oklahoma City Thunder, 121-119, on Monday night thanks to a game-winning three-pointer by Aaron Gordon, and now hold a 1-0 series lead in their Western Conference semifinal matchup.
Following a missed free throw from Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, Nuggets guard Christian Braun advanced the ball to Russell Westbrook—who found a wide-open Gordon behind the arc to seal the victory.
Here's a look at the play:
As you'll see in the video above, Denver was hesitant to celebrate the make with over two seconds left still on the clock. They instead quickly got back on defense to ensure OKC couldn't pull off a miracle. Once the buzzer sounded, however, Gordon's teammates swarmed him. Except for one.
Seemingly unmoved by his team's upset win, star center Nikola Jokic skipped the jubilee and opted to head right back to the Nuggets' bench. You can see his emotionless stroll by in the screenshot below:
To be fair, Jokic did his job—and then some—on Monday night. The three-time NBA MVP put up 42 points on 15-for-29 shooting to go along with 22 (!) rebounds and six assists in the victory. He's also won an NBA title before, so a 1-0 lead in the conference semifinal is chump change at this point in his career.
Game 2 between the Nuggets and Thunder is scheduled to tip-off on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. EST from Oklahoma City's Paycom Center.