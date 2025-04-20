Tom Brady dances like 47-year-old dad at Travis Scott’s Coachella set
Retirement is treating former NFL quarterback Tom Brady well. Since announcing his retirement in February 2023, Brady has spent much time partnering with brands, delivering commentary on sports, and lately, dancing.
The 47-year-old was spotted at weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, vibing to some music and busting some moves. During rapper and producer Travis Scott’s set, Brady — who wore a classic dad ensemble consisting of a hoodie, jeans, and baseball cap — was videoed bouncing up and down as Scott was performing, signaling his approval for the sounds.
Though Scott’s performance consisted of pyrotechnics, it appears Brady was cold, as he kept his hand in his pockets. While he has been recently linked to model Irina Shayk since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, it looked like Brady had stepped out solo for this outing.
Brady has been spotted out and about having tons of fun lately. Just last month, he was spotted at the Cipriani Downtown Miami in Florida for David Beckham’s 50th birthday party. Earlier this month, he celebrated the opening of his trading card store Cardvault by Tom Brady in the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.
With his latest outing, Brady reminds us that there’s no age limit to go “Sicko Mode.”