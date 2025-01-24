Tom Brady considering selling Florida mansion and the bids he's getting are insane
Tom Brady is reportedly considering selling his Florida mansion, better known as the "billionaire bunker," which he purchased with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen back in 2020.
According to Bloomberg, the 47-year-old NFL legend is exploring the idea but has yet to list the house on the market officially. However, the report claims that he has already received bids as high as $150 million for the recently finished property.
The mansion, located in Indian Creek, boasts several amenities, including a pickleball court, basketball court, multi-car course, customized golf course, an outdoor infinity pool, and a boat dock. On top of that, the home has its own 13-person security detail.
RELATED: Tom Brady reveals the proudest moments of his life on daughter Vivian's 12th Birthday
Brady and Bündchen divorced from one another in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple share two kids: Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12. The multi-time Super Bowl winner also has a son Jack, 17, who he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan from a previous relationship. Bündchen started dating Joaquim Valente in 2023. They are expecting their first child together at some point in 2025.
If Brady does sell his home for the reported $150 million price tag, it would be the largest home sale in the history of Miami. The record is currently held by hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, who bought a home for $107 million back in 2022.
