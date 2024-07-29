Who is Simone Biles' lookalike sister? What to know about Adria Biles
They may get mistaken for twins, but Adria Biles is actually the younger sister of Olympian Simone Biles.
The 25-year-old grew up competing in gymnastics, just like her older sister — whom Adria has dubbed “fearless,” per a 2016 op-ed for ESPN. The pair are very close, especially because Simone, 27, acted as a sort of surrogate guardian when they were in foster care, before being adopted by their grandparents.
Adria began gymnastics at the age of 9, and showed quite a talent for the sport — reaching Level 9, or junior elite level of competing, before she retired in 2016. She seems very supportive of Simone, something the two joked about in a 2021 post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Simone tagged her sister in the caption of a tweet that read, “when a pair of siblings both played the same sport professionally, the younger one was more successful.” She added the note, “uh oh @adria_biles you better get back in the gym sister 🤣,” to which Adria replied, “Nahh that’s all you sister.”
After leaving gymnastics, she secured a spot on the Houston Astros' professional dancing team, The Shooting Stars. She also famously appeared on the first season of reality TV competition series Claim to Fame — which premiered in July 2022 — going by her middle name, Louise.
Contestants quickly figured out who she was, seeing as she looks so much like Simone, but they kept her around until about the midway point, because everyone liked her.
Ever the supportive sister, Adria has been seen cheering on her big sister from the stands at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
