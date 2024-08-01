Simone Biles shares her Olympic morning routine ahead of winning gold with Team USA
Simone Biles shared personal insights about her mental health journey and the role therapy played in a candid interview with Hoda Kotb.
Appearing on the Making Space podcast, which aired on Wednesday, July 31, the 27-year-old gymnastics star discussed the importance of therapy in her life and how it helped her prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she clinched a gold medal with Team USA in the all-around women's gymnastics event.
Simone emphasized the value of therapy, challenging the outdated notion that seeking help is a sign of weakness. “I think we used to think of therapy as a weakness, and now I think of it as a strength,” she told Kotb.
She continued to the TODAY show host, “If there’s somebody that can help me deal with what I’m going through, then that’s what I need to do. And now it’s a daily part of my routine.”
Biles revealed to PEOPLE that she started that victorious day on Tuesday, July 30, with a therapy session. “At the beginning of the day, I started off with therapy this morning, so that was super exciting. I told her I was feeling calm and ready and that’s kind of exactly what happened,” she said to reporters.
She mentioned how she felt a sense of relief after completing her vault, noting, “I was relieved. I was like, ‘Phew,’ because [there were] no flashbacks or anything.”
The conversation also touched on Simone’s decision to step back from several events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She withdrew to prioritize her mental health and address the “twisties,” a disorienting condition that affects gymnasts' spatial awareness.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WHAT?!: Jaw-dropping cost of Simon Biles’ Team USA Olympic leotard revealed
Plus one: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens’ custom shirt goes viral at Olympics
Livvy in Paris : Livvy Dunne lights up Paris with epic USA sweater, Eiffel Tower photo
O-no: Olympic commentator couldn’t help but make Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift joke
2H2H Barbie: Angel Reese flaunts bikini selfies for third day: Chanel stunner this time