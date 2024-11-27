Pregnant Gisele Bündchen will celebrate Thanksgiving with kids as ex Tom Brady works
Gisele Bündchen is getting ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, but it will look a little different this year than in years past.
The iconic supermodel — who is currently pregnant — is reportedly traveling to Costa Rica with her and ex-husband Tom Brady's two kids as well as her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, according to a source who spoke with Page Six. NFL legend Brady, for his part, is being called into work on Thanksgiving day, where he will be calling the action between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.
Per the Page Six insider, Bündchen and Brady — who famously divorced in 2023 — agreed to this arrangement, thinking it would be best for their kids, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. Bunchden is pregnant with her first child with Valente, while Brady is also father of 17-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Brady didn't originally plan on working on Thanksgiving, and found out when he was on air by his good friend and old NFL rival, Michael Strahan.
Brady signed a 10-year deal to broadcast with FOX back in 2022, one that is worth $375 million. Unfortunately for the seven-time Super Bowl winner, it means he will not be able to properly enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday.
