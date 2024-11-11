Michael Jordan flexes more of baller life with super expensive yacht, watch
Michael Jordan already flexed his $70 million new jet with a $500,000 paint job. Now, the Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer showed off more of his billionaire lifestyle.
Jordan sold his share of the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 for approximately $3 billion, which was a profit of $2.25 billion. He’s also built a shoe empire with his Air Jordan brand at Nike on top of a Hall of Fame NBA career with the Bulls and Washington Wizards. Forbes puts Jordan’s net worth at $3.5 billion, making him the first athlete to crack the Forbes top 400.
When you got it like that, you can also wear a $45,000 Rolex on your $115 million yacht.
Yea, that’s a baller right there.
Jordan has been retired since 2003 and continues to stack his money. He finished his career averaging 30.1 points per game and won 6 NBA titles all with the Bulls.
He’s now 61 years old and continues to enjoy his life — and spend his well-earned money.
