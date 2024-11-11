The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Michael Jordan flexes more of baller life with super expensive yacht, watch

The NBA Hall of Famer has the money and once again flaunts the ultimate lifestyle.

Michael Jordan holds up six fingers for each Bulls championship as he addresses the crowd at the Petrillo Music Shell at Grant Park.
Michael Jordan holds up six fingers for each Bulls championship as he addresses the crowd at the Petrillo Music Shell at Grant Park. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Michael Jordan already flexed his $70 million new jet with a $500,000 paint job. Now, the Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer showed off more of his billionaire lifestyle.

Jordan sold his share of the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 for approximately $3 billion, which was a profit of $2.25 billion. He’s also built a shoe empire with his Air Jordan brand at Nike on top of a Hall of Fame NBA career with the Bulls and Washington Wizards. Forbes puts Jordan’s net worth at $3.5 billion, making him the first athlete to crack the Forbes top 400.

When you got it like that, you can also wear a $45,000 Rolex on your $115 million yacht.

Yea, that’s a baller right there.

Jordan has been retired since 2003 and continues to stack his money. He finished his career averaging 30.1 points per game and won 6 NBA titles all with the Bulls.

He’s now 61 years old and continues to enjoy his life — and spend his well-earned money.

Published
