Solo custom Air Jordan 11s designed for Prince have insane price
Imagine owning a pair of one-of-a-kind Air Jordan 11’s that were custom designed for the musician Prince before he died? Well, for $100K you can.
These unreal “Purple Rain” editions have hit the market with a seller asking six figures for the sweet purple shoes. They were meant for Prince, but he died in 2016 tragically at the age of 57 before they could get in his hands.
Sneaker News described them: “With the elegant Ai Jordan 11 in tow, Jordan Brand crafted an all-purple colorway featuring luxurious velvet mudguards and a suede upper and tongue construction. A matching purple is seen in the opaque bottoms, while a clean white adorns the midsole as well as the lettering on the tongue-stripe. The Jumpman logo at the ankle is blessed with metallic silver.”
Check out these collector’s dream Jordans (scroll through).
Maybe Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts should but them as he’s obsessed with Jordan and just was spotted having dinner with him.
The Jordan brand is now worth a staggering $6.6 billion in annual sales, according to Forbes.
Prince was a Minnesota native and a big Minnesota Timberwolves fans, frequenting games. As a basketball lover, he’d no doubt have enjoyed these 1-of-1 kicks.
