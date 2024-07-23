Huh? Paris Olympic surfers in lavish cruise ship 9,759 miles away (VIDEO)
Congratulations. You’ve fulfilled a life-long dream and made the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Oh, but you won’t be in one of the greatest cities in the world hanging with a bunch of your peers.
You’ll be 9,759 miles away on a luxury cruise ship in Tahiti, making history as the furthest medal-crowning venue from the host city in Olympics history. (Tahiti is the largest island of the Windward group of the Society Islands in French Polynesia.)
To be fair, the Olympic surfers are still in a vacation paradise competing for a gold medal, so things could be much worse. And this sizzle reel about the Aranui 5 certainly would make anyone stoked to be there.
RELATED: Olympic athletes hilariously put ‘anti-sex beds’ to the test (VIDEO)
The “first-ever floating Olympic village” certainly is great spin by the Games organizers, but it still stinks for these surfers not to be a part of the true Olympic experience, especially in Paris.
The aesthetics will certainly be beautiful, but something tells us they’d rather be debating the merits of the cardboard beds in the Olympic Village vs. bragging about the cruise ship’s tattoo parlor.
