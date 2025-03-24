The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Trump's daughter Kai shares 'life' update after Tiger Woods' viral 'love'

The 17-year-old golf influencer was already hanging out with Tiger before he and her mom went Instagram official. Vanessa's daughter gave her own life update.

Matthew Graham

Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kai Trump already knew what Tiger Woods officially confirmed yesterday. The GOAT golfer was dating her mom Vanessa.

The 17-year-old Miami Hurricanes golf commit had a rough weekend, finishing last in the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley with a score of +52 over the four days, but that didn't stop her from posting from the event. But more importantly, the First Granddaughter gave a "life" update in an Instagram post after Woods' now mocked and memed hard launch post going Instagram official with Vanessa Trump.

RELATED: 17-year-old golfer Kai Trump makes staggering NIL 'salary'

Kai Trump, Kai Madison Trump
Mar 19, 2025: Kai Trump reacts to her putt on No. five during the first round of the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though she didn't specifically hint at "life" including Tiger, writing, "Life recently has been filled with weddings and golf!," she did like Tiger's IG post of "love in the air" and shared a photo of herself and mom Vanessa, 47, going presumably to one of those weddings.

RELATED: Surprising facts about Tiger Woods' new girlfriend, Vanessa Trump

Kai Trump and Tiger were first spotted together when she was by his side at his PGA event, the Genesis Invitational, shortly after his mom passed away. Since then, she's been much more in the golf spotlight, often showing up at tournaments together with Tiger's son Charlie, 16.

Tiger and Vanessa's children also go to the prestigious Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, together, where Woods was very much a proud papa watching his older daughter Sam, 17, win the state championship in soccer.

Kai Trump, Kai Madison Trump
Kai Trump attends a TGL match watching Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trump also has had success with the Benjamin School golf team, and ranks in the top 200 for Florida girls. Nationally, Kai still has work to do, as noted with her disappointing performance at Sage Valley and No. 2,342 in the official junior golf rankings. She's laughing all the way to the NIL bank though, already at No. 4 for women in On3 Sports' Top 100 rankings.

So despite that last-place finish, life certainly is good for Kai Trump.

Kai Trump, Kai Madison Trump
Oct. 28, 2024: Benjamin School's Kai Trump lifts teammate Reese McMillan into the air as the Buccaneers celebrate their district title at Trump International. / Alex Peterman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships