Vanessa Trump's daughter Kai shares 'life' update after Tiger Woods' viral 'love'
Kai Trump already knew what Tiger Woods officially confirmed yesterday. The GOAT golfer was dating her mom Vanessa.
The 17-year-old Miami Hurricanes golf commit had a rough weekend, finishing last in the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley with a score of +52 over the four days, but that didn't stop her from posting from the event. But more importantly, the First Granddaughter gave a "life" update in an Instagram post after Woods' now mocked and memed hard launch post going Instagram official with Vanessa Trump.
Though she didn't specifically hint at "life" including Tiger, writing, "Life recently has been filled with weddings and golf!," she did like Tiger's IG post of "love in the air" and shared a photo of herself and mom Vanessa, 47, going presumably to one of those weddings.
Kai Trump and Tiger were first spotted together when she was by his side at his PGA event, the Genesis Invitational, shortly after his mom passed away. Since then, she's been much more in the golf spotlight, often showing up at tournaments together with Tiger's son Charlie, 16.
Tiger and Vanessa's children also go to the prestigious Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, together, where Woods was very much a proud papa watching his older daughter Sam, 17, win the state championship in soccer.
Trump also has had success with the Benjamin School golf team, and ranks in the top 200 for Florida girls. Nationally, Kai still has work to do, as noted with her disappointing performance at Sage Valley and No. 2,342 in the official junior golf rankings. She's laughing all the way to the NIL bank though, already at No. 4 for women in On3 Sports' Top 100 rankings.
So despite that last-place finish, life certainly is good for Kai Trump.