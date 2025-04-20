NFL MVP Josh Allen is pro LIV Golf in surprise Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson selfie
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is enjoying his offseason with a lot of fiancée Hailee Steinfeld, and a bunch of golf.
Allen, 28, was seen at the Mexico City premiere of Steinfeld’s new movie Sinners where he ran to give her a sweet kiss. He also held her hand in the New York event while getting crushed by her red dress.
While Steinfeld went solo to the London premiere, Allen was at the Masters without her enjoying the golf at Augusta National. He even showed off his swing on a simulator while there.
Allen is so into golf he even had his bachelor party with a golf theme where he and his best friends like new Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold watched Tiger Woods in a TGL match in Florida, and even posed with the legend. From there, they hit the golf course where Allen was seen drinking and gave a shoutout Steinfeld would be proud of.
Now, he’s teaming up with Jon Rahm and LIV Golf in a surprise 2v2. He posed for an epic picture with Rahm and Phil Miceklson.
While he’s a Most Valuable Player quarterback in the NFL, Allen’s golf game isn’t bad either. Here he was with the chip-in last year in the American Century Championship.
Let’s see what kind of game Allen brings when teamed up with one of the game’s best.
