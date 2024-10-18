Why is Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka rarely seen in public?
All eyes are on baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani during his first playoff run with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani, who made history as the player to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases, continues to amaze fans.
In Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets, Ohtani blasted a 410-yard home run over the at Citi Field during the Dodgers' 8-0 win. During Game 4 on Oct. 17, the Japanese two-way player gave the Dodgers an early 1-0 lead by crushing a 422-foot homer, his first hit of the postseason without a runner in scoring position.
Amid the Dodgers postseasn run, fans keep a lookout for Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, however, she's nowhere to be seen.
Tanaka, 27, who married Ohtani in February 2024, is a former Japanese basketball player who keeps an incredibly low profile. Ohtani didn't even identify the former Fujitsu Red Wave forward when he first announced their nuptials in February 2024.
"Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married," Ohtani posted on Instagram.
He finally confirmed his wife's identity after posting a photo with her two weeks later before boarding a plane to South Korea. After landing at Incheon International Airport to much fan fare, Tanaka walked behind Ohtani, never wanting to steal the spotlight.
The 5-foot-11 retired basketball player appears to prefer supporting her husband away from the media hoopla and cameras.
In May, Tanaka and Ohtani were spotted hanging out with singer Ed Sheeran at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala.
Along with the couple's dog, Decoy, Tanaka was at Dodger Stadium when the Dodgers clinched the NL West title on Sept. 26.
Should the Dodgers clinch a spot in the World Series, hopefully, Tanaka (and Decoy!) will make another appearance at Dodger Stadium.
