Holly Ramsay, daughter of Gordon Ramsay & GF of medalist Adam Peat, cooking up heat on the Olympic WAG circuit
Holly Ramsay is one of the many WAGs who was creating buzz on social media for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Ramsay, who is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, is dating swimmer Adam Peaty of Great Britain. Imagine having to impress Chef Ramsay on the regular.
Peaty won silver in the 100m breaststroke, but his Olympic run came to an end less than 24 hours later after a positive test for COVID.
She is a model and social media influencer with over 359,000 followers on Instagram.
Holly is the host of her own podcast, 21 & Over, where she discusses sobriety and mental health issues. She previously opened up about her own struggles with depression.
Ramsay and Peaty have been publicly dating since June 2023.
While it's unfortunate that Peaty's 2024 Paris campaign ended prematurely, we can be happy that he introduced us all to Holly.
The Olympics will run from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Games will air on NBC, with live coverage of every event available on Peacock.
