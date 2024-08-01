Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens shares hilarious photo from The Louvre
Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens has been making headlines while supporting his wife Simone Biles while she achieves history at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Biles and the Team USA gymnastics team won gold in the team finals, making Biles the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history. On Thursday, she goes for the individual women's all-around gold and Owens is ready to cheer her on.
Ahead of Thursday's final, Owens visited The Louvre to appreciate some art from one of the most famouse museums in the world. While he was there, Owens shared a hilarious photoshopped photo of Biles among the artwork.
The photo takes the "hang it The Louvre" meme to the next level.
Billiant.
Owens was excused from training camp by the Bears so he could be in Paris rooting on his wife, and he's taken full advantage of the opportunity to be a supportive husband, cheering her on in the stands.
That level of support is what has led to Owens getting shown a lot of love on social media while Biles showcases her talents on the mat.
Biles will be joined in the women's all-around final by teammate Suni Lee, making it the first time in history that two former all-around gold medalists will meet in the competition.
The women's all-around will be on Thursday, August 1, before individual events begin on Saturday, August 3.
