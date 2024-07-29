'Bachelor' alum Victoria Fuller dips into NFL dating pool with Will Levis
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has confirmed the rumors. Levis, who is poised for a breakout year, confirmed on social media that he is dating Victoria Fuller.
Levis shared a photo captioned “life update,” with Fuller tagged in the post.
Fuller is a Bachelor nation alum, previously appearing on season 24 and vying for the heart of pilot Peter Weber.
Rumors were picking up that the 25-year-old Levis and 30-year-old Fuller were an item before he confirmed the news on Instagram.
The couple had been linked since last September after Levis and his college girlfriend, Gia Duddy, announced their breakup.
Duddy, a social media influencer based in Nashville, first caught everyone's attention after going viral during the 2023 NFL Draft when Levis was selected by the Titans.
“It’s very new,” an insider told Page Six of Levis and Fuller, “but she’s having a lot of fun getting to know him.”
Fuller split with her boyfriend, Bachelor Nation alum Greg Grippo, in April after a year together. Now, she's turning her attention to the budding NFL star.
