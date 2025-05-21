49ers new $265M QB Brock Purdy admits wife ‘annoyed’ with big purchase idea
Brock Purdy got paid!
The former NFL draft Mr. Irrelevant is now Mr. Moneybags, signing a five-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers for $265 million, with $181 million guaranteed, putting him just behind two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson ($185 million guaranteed), and ahead of reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts ($179 million guaranteed), good for No. 8 overall.
Fans can now debate the merits of Purdy's on-the-field performance under head coach Kyle Shanahan, but this deal certainly makes it clear that the franchise believes the Niners have their QB1.
Purdy is much more lowkey away from the field compared to his teammates like running back Christian McCaffrey, or tight end George Kittle, who definitely seek the spotlight much more in their non-NFL business endeavors as aspiring social media influencers.
Maybe meeting his wife, Jenna, at Iowa State, humbled him a bit. Or maybe it was being the last pick in the NFL draft.
Whatever the case, now that he's gotten paid, a reporter asked him about his first big purchase, which led the Super Bowl starting QB to provide a funny answer.
"We're still thinking about some stuff," Purdy said with wry smile. "But “I’ve always been a big fishing advocate. I was telling my wife, and she’s annoyed with me. I’ll say it, but I’d like to get a bass boat one day.”
It's that down-home, country charm that makes the 25-year-old Arizona native so likeable. Too bad it's that honesty that also got him in a bit of hot water with his wife.
We'll assume the $265-million man will also buy something special for her too.
