Where 49ers QB Brock Purdy ranks in guaranteed money after $265M contract extension
Brock Purdy certainly isn’t Mr. Irrelevant anymore when it comes to his NFL contract.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback finally agreed to a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the team that drafted him as the last pick (262nd) of the 2022 NFL Draft from the Iowa State Cyclones. It features $181 million in guarantees.
Purdy, who led the Niners just one play away from winning the Super Bowl in 2024 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, didn’t recreate the magic last season as a slew of injuries decimated the team and the 49ers finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs. Purdy threw for just 3864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was making only $985k, though.
While waiting on his contract, Purdy has been spending the offseason hanging with wife Jenna Purdy working on his tan, and giving her an epic photobomb at the gym. He’s also hung out with teammates like George Kittle on a date night with their spouses at an NHL game, as well as attended his sister’s wedding.
After a long wait, the team has finally come to terms on a deal. Where does Purdy’s massive new contract measure up against the top NFL QBs?
That would put him at 6th right behind Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawerence, and just ahead of Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson for total value, and right under Jackson and ahead of Jalen Hurts at 8th for total guaranteed. Here’s the full list at overthecap.com.
That’s incredible. The 49ers sure hope their gamble on Purdy pays off in the long run.
