49ers QB Brock Purdy looks like George Kittle's dorky son at Nashville Predators game
Brock Purdy wants a lucrative new contract.
The question is, what amount is worth the risk for the San Francisco 49ers to pay the former Mr. Irrelevant that is either a serviceable starter made great by the offensive play-calling genius of head coach Kyle Shanahan, or an undervalued elite QB who has numbers that match NFL MVPs Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson in his first three seasons.
Does Purdy deserve that north of $50 million per season contract extension?
In the meantime, the former Iowa State Cyclones sensation hung out with his good buddy, even though also a former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end, and current 49ers teammate George Kittle to catch a Nashville Predators NHL game.
Kittle lives in Nashville during the offseason with his wife Claire, and they are diehard Predators fans with season tickets, often posting their good times together on social media.
In a high-scoring loss to the Utah Hockey Club, 7-3, Kittle and Purdy were showcased on the jumbotron, and well, Purdy was like Kittle's dorky son, imitating his every move as they both sported Predators jerseys.
It doesn't help that Purdy, 25, has a boyish face, while Kittle, 31, always has the facial hair to make him look much older. Not to mention the two-time, first-time All-Pro tight end has played six more seasons in the NFL than Purdy.
Kittle has his own murky future with the 49ers, due to make $14.4 million on the last year of his contract before becoming a free agent. It's clear from this offseason that the Niners are looking to unload high salaries, like trading 29-year-old star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, and aging veterans to get younger, and presumably, resign Purdy.
Until then, Kittle and Purdy will have their good times together at an NHL game like father and son.