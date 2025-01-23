Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna posts rare, adorable couple’s photo on Arizona vacation
Brock Purdy is taking some time away with wife Jenna Purdy in Arizona while he figures out his contract with the San Francisco 49ers after a nightmare season on the field.
While very few could imagine a worse season for the 6-11 49ers after coming a play short from winning the 2024 Super Bowl, Jenna was certainly a bright spot for Brock and the team with her gameday jeans look, and her Christmas party pajamas slay with other SF WAGs, and her sick custom Niners jacket.
Before the season, Brock, 25, and Jenna, 25, tied the knot in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 9, 2024. They met as students at Iowa State University, where he played football and she was on the volleyball team.
She rarely posts pictures of them together on her social media, although we got a fun glimpse of the them with George Kittle and his wife Claire KIttle during a winter trip for the team’s bye week. Until now, when Jenna shared an adorable couple’s photo from The Global Ambassador Hotel in Phoenix enjoying the offseason.
Brock of course made history as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft known as “Mr. Irrelevant” to becoming a starter and almost a Super Bowl champion.
He hopes some rest and relaxation with Jenna — and some good injury fortune — will turn things around for the 49ers next season.
