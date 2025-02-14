Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna posts corny Valentine’s Day card perfect for 49ers QB
While it was a nightmare season for Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, he’s at least getting some quality time with his wife in while waiting to finalize his new contract. On Valentine’s Day she had the perfect, yet corny card post for her husband.
Jenna Purdy and the quarterback just married last March before the season after meeting as students at Iowa State University. While she was out of the public spotlight for most of the season, the 25-year-old Jenna definitely has been coming out of her shell with her jeans fit at a game, and her sick customer 49ers jacket look. She even attended a WAGs Christmas party in some pajamas.
The 49ers finished 6-11 and didn’t make the playoffs, giving Jenna and Brock time for vacations. The couple first went to Arizona and took some adorable photos, and then hit the Turks and Caicos Islands where Jenna rocked a miniskirt while golfing, and Brock perfectly photobombed her in the gym.
For Valentine’s Day she shared a card the 49ers posted that said, “You Brock my world.” Jenna followed it up and wrote, “All day everyday ❤️ Be mine? @brock.purdy13.”
Here’s the full 49ers post with different players.
It’s so corny, yet cute. Hopefully Brock and Jenna had a great Valentine’s Day together.
