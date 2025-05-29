The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers WAG Olivia Culpo goes viral recreating bikini model poses pregnant

Christian McCaffrey’s wife has fun on TikTok showing off her before-and-after baby-bump bikini look.

Matt Ryan

Olivia Culpo attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location Day 2 at Ice Palace on May 11, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
Olivia Culpo attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location Day 2 at Ice Palace on May 11, 2019 in Miami, Florida. / IMAGO / MediaPunch IMAGO / MediaPunch

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo are expecting their first child around November. The actress, model, and former Miss Universe had some fun showing off her swimsuit baby body in a viral video.

The 33-year-old Culpo won the Miss Universe pageant in 2012, and then did a photo shoot in 2019 for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and graced the cover in 2020.

She and the Niners All-Pro tied the knot in January of 2024 after meeting in 2019. She was a can’t-miss with her fits last season alongside the other 49ers WAGs like her stunning look that upstaged McCaffrey’s first game.

She also showed off her baby bump while in a trench coat and other beautiful photos like this one below.

Oliva Culpo
Olivia Culpo/Instagram

That’s now, but Culpo had fun on TikTok making bikini video with the old and new her. She first showed off her bikini body pre-pregnancy where played a viral voiceover with it from this clip that has the mom asking, “Who are you playing with sweetie?” to which the little girl says “Amanda.”

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo/TikTok

Culpo then cut to her now with her baby bump in a bikini and has the creepy man’s voice after the startled mom gasps and says, “Who are you?” and he says, “I’m Amanda,” to which Culpo lips “I’m Amanda” like in a man’s voice and gives this look.

Oliva Culpo
Olivia Culpo/TikTok

She said on her TikTok caption, “I had way too much fun with these 😭.”

It’s a hilarious mashup and well done. She’s certainly still a pretty “Amanda” with her baby bump.

Culpo always looks good no matter what.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey / Olivia Culpo/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

