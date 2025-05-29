49ers WAG Olivia Culpo goes viral recreating bikini model poses pregnant
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo are expecting their first child around November. The actress, model, and former Miss Universe had some fun showing off her swimsuit baby body in a viral video.
The 33-year-old Culpo won the Miss Universe pageant in 2012, and then did a photo shoot in 2019 for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and graced the cover in 2020.
RELATED: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her old college ID, stunning younger self
She and the Niners All-Pro tied the knot in January of 2024 after meeting in 2019. She was a can’t-miss with her fits last season alongside the other 49ers WAGs like her stunning look that upstaged McCaffrey’s first game.
She also showed off her baby bump while in a trench coat and other beautiful photos like this one below.
RELATED: 49ers WAG Claire Kittle flexes ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin fit in Wrestlemania selfie
That’s now, but Culpo had fun on TikTok making bikini video with the old and new her. She first showed off her bikini body pre-pregnancy where played a viral voiceover with it from this clip that has the mom asking, “Who are you playing with sweetie?” to which the little girl says “Amanda.”
Culpo then cut to her now with her baby bump in a bikini and has the creepy man’s voice after the startled mom gasps and says, “Who are you?” and he says, “I’m Amanda,” to which Culpo lips “I’m Amanda” like in a man’s voice and gives this look.
She said on her TikTok caption, “I had way too much fun with these 😭.”
It’s a hilarious mashup and well done. She’s certainly still a pretty “Amanda” with her baby bump.
Culpo always looks good no matter what.
