Olivia Culpo’s flawless look outclasses Christian McCaffrey’s 49ers return
Christian McCaffrey is back for the San Francisco 49ers, and so is his beautiful wife Olivia Culpo.
The All-Pro running back returned on Sunday in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey had missed the season’s first eight games with Achilles tendinitis in both legs. Maybe it was getting oiled in his Tin Man Halloween costume he wore with Culpo as a naughty Dorthy, but he looked like he he never left with 39 yards rushing and 68 yards receiving in limited action.
McCaffrey and the SI Swimsuit model Culpo just tied the knot in June, and it was her first time being able to cheer him on as his wife. She certainly didn’t disppoint with her fit, either. Culpo rocked a low-cut black tank top in the WAGs suite.
She certainly got a “W” as well on Sunday.
Culpo and McCaffrey have been dating since 2019 and married on June 29 in Culpo’s home state of Rhode Island in a spectacular wedding extravaganza filled with all kinds of festivities.
The 49ers got a much-needed win after the bye week to move to 5-4 with a huge divisional game with the Seattle Seahawks coming up this Sunday. No doubt Culpo will be there slaying another fit while her man McCaffrey does his thing on the field.
