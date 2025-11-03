Alex Vesia, wife Kayla get heartfelt message from Dodgers' World Series unlikely hero
The Los Angeles Dodgers became back-to-back World Series champions after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during a thrilling Game 7 showdown.
While there are numerous historic moments to celebrate during the 2025 World Series parade in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 3, there's one key player noticeably absent, star relief pitcher Alex Vesia.
The Dodgers announced just before Game 1 agains the Blue Jays, "It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter."
While details surrounding Vesia's absence remain unknown, Kayla was pregnant with couple's first child, a baby girl. Just before the World Series started, Kayla noted her due date was imminent.
During a pivotal Game 6, multiple Blue Jays paid tribute to Vesia and his wife, sporting their opponent's No. 51 jersey number on their hats.
"For those guys to do that, it's incredible," Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez told reporters before Game 7. They're trying to win a World Series, but they understand that this is -- life is bigger than baseball, and baseball's just a game.
"For them to do that with where we were at, with the stakes -- hats off to them, and I want them to know that we appreciate them. Regardless of what happens tonight, we appreciate what they did."
Will Klein Filled in for Alex Vesia on the World Series Roster, Revealed the Dodgers' Message to The Family
With Vesia off the roster, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts picked Will Klein to fill his spot. During the Dodgers' 18-inning marathon Game 3 victory, Klein, who never recorded more than 45 pitches in a relief spot, threw four scoreless innings with a career-high 72 pitches
After the Dodgers defeated the Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7, Klein revealed how the Dodgers kept Vesia and his wife at the forefront of their minds.
"We've all messaged him and just wanted him to know the he was in our heart. We did this all for him," Klein told reporters.
"He's such a big part of why we were here in the first place. To be able to get this for them... there are harder places to be than on a World Series mound. So, what they're going through isn't great."
"Just to see the Blue Jays' guys do it, too -- it's bigger than baseball and it was just really great to be a part of it for him."
