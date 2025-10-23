Chauncey Billups' net worth is scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Chauncey Billups is an NBA champion and Finals MVP, and yet that will forever be a secondary story now after today's stunning announcement.
The FBI arrested the current Portland Trail Blazers head coach for allegedly fixing poker games with former player and assistant coach Damon Jones, along with the New York mafia Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese families.
RELATED: Who is Chauncey Billups' wife Piper after husband's shocking FBI arrest?
The splashier charge of rigging games did not involve Billups, at least not yet, but did include Jones, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and a "resident of Oregon," Co-Conspirator 8, described as "an NBA player from approximately 1997 through 2014, and an NBA coach since at least 2021.”
You can read all of the juicy details in the link above from the great reporting at Sports Illustrated, but immediately users wanted to know, how much is Billups worth? Like usual, that real net worth number is murky at best.
RELATED: Pro poker player alleges Chauncey Billups poker games were 100% rigged by 2019
$35 million is the number being thrown around
If you look at any publication throwing a net worth number around, it's $35 million. But that's usually from the same source — Celebrity Net Worth.
While that number could certainly be plausible, there needs to be some scrutiny given to it, like with all "net worth" numbers.
According to Spotrac, which is generally very reliable, they have Billups' career earnings as a player, for eight teams, most notably for the Detroit Pistons, where he won that NBA championship and Finals MVP, at $106,836,936.
So then how does that fall to $35 million when he's still only 49 years old, having had a successful career after he retired as an NBA analyst and now head coach?
His head coaching salary for the Trail Blazers
Billups signed a two-year extension with the Trail Blazers at the end of the 2024-2025 season, when he made $4.7 million for that last year of the contract.
Financial terms of the extension were not disclosed, but The Oregonian reports that it included picking up his fifth-year option for this season, plus tacking on an additional two years to run through the 2027-28 season, giving him a pay raise.
Given the Trail Blazers haven't had a winning season under Billups, it's safe to assume that pay raise was not significant. Let's assume it would be around $5 million per season.
Over $130 million in career earnings
Given his massive earnings throughout his career, it seems like his net worth should be significantly higher than $130 million.
Billups' wife Piper is a real estate agent, and the only distressed assets known publicly were his properties in Michigan and Colorado, which both sold for about $300,000 less than what the Billups paid for them.
So as it always the case with net worth, something doesn't quite add up.
But given the news today, Billups probably doesn't care too much about his actual net worth, which we would have put much higher.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS