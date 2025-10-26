The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit at bad Texas A&M loss looking sad

The daughter of the Ole Miss coach heads to LSU to watch her boyfriend’s team instead.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Landry Kiffin missed another Ole Miss Rebels game in favor of the LSU Tigers.

The daughter of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and a student at the university did not travel to the big win at the Oklahoma Sooners after she went to the loss at the Georgia Bulldogs the week before.

The 20-year-old Landry caused a stir when she hard launched her relationship with star LSU linebacker Whit Weeks the week he was playing Ole Miss. She also wore a custom Weeks dress before altering it before kickoff.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

The following week, Lane got emotional seeing Landry in the LSU crowd instead of the game in Mississippi.

While Landry wasn’t there this Saturday either, Lane’s son Knox posed with dad.

Lane and Knox
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

And wife Layla crushed her denim look while in the stands amongst Oklahoma fans.

Landry instead chose to rock the Weeks LSU fit at the Tigers’ home loss vs. the Texas A&M Aggies even though he was out with an ankle injury.

Landry Kiffin (right)
Landry Kiffin (right) / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Here’s the front of the fit where she looked sad at how bad the Tigers looked.

Landry
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

LSU fans may not welcome Landry soon as they are losing ever since she started dating Weeks — the team hasn’t played well and he got hurt. There’s a lot of that backlash on social media toward her as a result.

Will Landry stay home for next week’s game vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks and represent the Rebels, or head to Alabama for LSU’s game?

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

