Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit at bad Texas A&M loss looking sad
Landry Kiffin missed another Ole Miss Rebels game in favor of the LSU Tigers.
The daughter of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and a student at the university did not travel to the big win at the Oklahoma Sooners after she went to the loss at the Georgia Bulldogs the week before.
The 20-year-old Landry caused a stir when she hard launched her relationship with star LSU linebacker Whit Weeks the week he was playing Ole Miss. She also wore a custom Weeks dress before altering it before kickoff.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla upstages Landry in Ole Miss perfection despite Georgia loss
The following week, Lane got emotional seeing Landry in the LSU crowd instead of the game in Mississippi.
While Landry wasn’t there this Saturday either, Lane’s son Knox posed with dad.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla rocks ripped jeans posing with son Knox at HS football game
And wife Layla crushed her denim look while in the stands amongst Oklahoma fans.
Landry instead chose to rock the Weeks LSU fit at the Tigers’ home loss vs. the Texas A&M Aggies even though he was out with an ankle injury.
Here’s the front of the fit where she looked sad at how bad the Tigers looked.
LSU fans may not welcome Landry soon as they are losing ever since she started dating Weeks — the team hasn’t played well and he got hurt. There’s a lot of that backlash on social media toward her as a result.
Will Landry stay home for next week’s game vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks and represent the Rebels, or head to Alabama for LSU’s game?
