Aaron Rodgers' secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with new details murky
The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in primetime with a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 16.
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Co. enter Week 7 sitting in first place atop the AFC North with a 4-1 record. Rodgers, who turns 42 in less than two months, looks to extend Pittsburgh's division lead with a win over Cincinnati, a team led by 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco.
For fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Rodgers' wife, Brittani, at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night, however, they are likely in for a major disappointment.
RELATED: Steelers seem to shut down Aaron Rodgers secret wife source of information
While Rodgers proudly flashed a wedding band while signing his one-year, $13.6 million contract with the Steelers in June, she's yet to make an appearance at one his games.
In fact, the mystery surrounding Rodgers' secret nuptials only continues to deepen. The couple has never been photographed in public together and a marriage license has yet to be found.
Rodgers fought back against claims Brittani doesn't actually exist during a June appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show. "
"I'm with somebody who's private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye, didn't sign up to be a celebrity, doesn't want to be a part of it." he said. "If and when she wants to be out and there’s a picture, she’ll choose that."
No One Has Seen or Met Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers' Wife, Brittani
Rodgers first mentioned that he was in a serious relationship with a woman named Brittani while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" in December. During that time he was the quarterback of the New York Jets.
However, two prominent Jets WAGS, Maranda Williams, wife of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and Jessie Vera-Tucker, wife of guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, revealed they never met or saw Brittani during Rodgers' two-year tenure in New York.
As we near the midway point of the 2025 NFL season, Brittani remains an obscure figure. As for Rodgers, he only mentioned her once -- after the Steelers defeated the Jets in Week 1.
"I was on the sidelines, just to myself, thanking my wife and my friends for encouraging me to take time with my decision. Happy to be a Steeler and happy the way things went today," he said.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words