Defending Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
If you look up Ayesha Curry on search right now, one of the top autofill results is "ayesha curry drama."
Unfortunately, that is very much PG-rated compared to the ugliness Stephen Curry's wife has had to endure on social media, which has always been simmering throughout the Golden State Warriors superstar's legendary NBA career, but has seemed to take off ever since her sit-down interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper in late August.
In the episode, Ayesha, who had moved to LA to pursue acting when they first started dating in 2008 as Steph was starting to blow up at Davidson, admits at first she didn't want to have kids.
The catalyst that started the ugly backlash
"So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married,” Mrs. Curry said. “I thought I was going to be ‘career girl’ and that’s it.”
Then Ayesha goes on to say her first pregnancy changed her outlook, which is completely fair, because news flash, she was only 22 years old. What were you doing at 22 years old?
Ayesha and Stephen, who first met as teenagers at a church youth group, got married in 2011, and had their first daughter, Riley, now 13, a year later in 2012.
“After we got married, we found out we were pregnant with our daughters so quickly, I didn't even have time to think about what I wanted anymore. It's so interesting. I spent my entire life trying to work towards something, and then it kind of just disappeared and I didn't think twice about it.”
From there, the vitriol on NBA Twitter and every other social media platform has been consistently out of control, and it's all based on old clips taken out of context and-or completely fabricated stories.
Meeting Steph says a lot about his relationship with Ayesha
In my career, I have met many famous Hollywood stars and professional athletes. It's not a brag. It's just the truth.
Steph Curry, 37, given his level of fame and influence, is easily one of the nicest, most professional, A-list superstars I've ever encountered. You remember because it's so rare.
And this is when cameras weren't rolling or there were people around where he had to pretend to be nice to me.
The four-time NBA champion, greatest shooter of all time, 3-point king (self-proclaimed 'petty king'), and two-time league MVP has done it the right way, and do you think he'd get there by worrying about his home life all the time if anything like this was anywhere close to a reality?
Leave Ayesha alone
Ayesha, 36, was also scrutinized for a baller private-jet setting girls trip over the summer to Italy, which included meeting Drake backstage at one of his Milan concerts.
Guess what, husbands and wives, this author included, sometimes like to spend time with their friends without their spouses, and yes, children. Sometimes you just have to get away, and there is nothing wrong with that as a loving spouse and parent.
From everything we see, the career woman, which Ayesha doesn't have to apologize for with all of her ventures in beauty, food, influencer marketing, TV production, wineries, and the list goes on, is first and foremost a great mom and wife.
So leave Ayesha alone.
If you don't, Steph will come after you. Just ask Killer Mike.
