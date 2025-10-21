The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Defending Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

Stephen Curry is the classiest NBA superstar I've ever met, and his wife continues to get unfairly attacked on social media. It needs to stop.

Ayesha Curry wearing Alberta Ferretti arrives at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Ayesha Curry wearing Alberta Ferretti arrives at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

If you look up Ayesha Curry on search right now, one of the top autofill results is "ayesha curry drama."

Unfortunately, that is very much PG-rated compared to the ugliness Stephen Curry's wife has had to endure on social media, which has always been simmering throughout the Golden State Warriors superstar's legendary NBA career, but has seemed to take off ever since her sit-down interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper in late August.

Ayesha Curry
Nov. 22, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Ayesha Curry prior to the Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the episode, Ayesha, who had moved to LA to pursue acting when they first started dating in 2008 as Steph was starting to blow up at Davidson, admits at first she didn't want to have kids.

The catalyst that started the ugly backlash

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry
Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors pose at the 2025 US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

"So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married,” Mrs. Curry said. “I thought I was going to be ‘career girl’ and that’s it.”

Then Ayesha goes on to say her first pregnancy changed her outlook, which is completely fair, because news flash, she was only 22 years old. What were you doing at 22 years old?

Ayesha Curry
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Ayesha and Stephen, who first met as teenagers at a church youth group, got married in 2011, and had their first daughter, Riley, now 13, a year later in 2012.

“After we got married, we found out we were pregnant with our daughters so quickly, I didn't even have time to think about what I wanted anymore. It's so interesting. I spent my entire life trying to work towards something, and then it kind of just disappeared and I didn't think twice about it.”

Ayesha and Steph Curry
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend a special screening of Sinners at the Grand Lake Theatre. / IMAGO / SOPA Images

From there, the vitriol on NBA Twitter and every other social media platform has been consistently out of control, and it's all based on old clips taken out of context and-or completely fabricated stories.

Meeting Steph says a lot about his relationship with Ayesha

Ayesha Curry
July 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (right) and his wife Ayesha throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

In my career, I have met many famous Hollywood stars and professional athletes. It's not a brag. It's just the truth.

Steph Curry, 37, given his level of fame and influence, is easily one of the nicest, most professional, A-list superstars I've ever encountered. You remember because it's so rare.

And this is when cameras weren't rolling or there were people around where he had to pretend to be nice to me.

Stephen Curry
Oct. 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. / John Hefti-Imagn Images

The four-time NBA champion, greatest shooter of all time, 3-point king (self-proclaimed 'petty king'), and two-time league MVP has done it the right way, and do you think he'd get there by worrying about his home life all the time if anything like this was anywhere close to a reality?

Leave Ayesha alone

Steph and Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Ayesha, 36, was also scrutinized for a baller private-jet setting girls trip over the summer to Italy, which included meeting Drake backstage at one of his Milan concerts.

Guess what, husbands and wives, this author included, sometimes like to spend time with their friends without their spouses, and yes, children. Sometimes you just have to get away, and there is nothing wrong with that as a loving spouse and parent.

Ayesha Curry
Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

From everything we see, the career woman, which Ayesha doesn't have to apologize for with all of her ventures in beauty, food, influencer marketing, TV production, wineries, and the list goes on, is first and foremost a great mom and wife.

So leave Ayesha alone.

If you don't, Steph will come after you. Just ask Killer Mike.

Ayesha Curry
Aug. 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha take in a Golden State Valkyries game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

