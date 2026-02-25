Alysa Liu Turns Heads in Olympic Village Selfie With Ilia Malinin That You Didn’t See
Alysa Liu was a darling of the 2026 Winter Olympics with two golds. While her fellow Team USA figure skater Ilia Malinin disappointed on the biggest stage, he shared some gold medal-worthy moments looking back including an epic selfie with Liu in the Olympic Village.
The 21-year-old Malinin known as the “Quad God” teamed up with the 20-year-old Liu and the rest of USA Figure Skating to win the combined gold medal.
After that, Malinin had an all-time disaster in the free skate after having a lead following the short program where he fell twice. He’d later describe his mental health demons that got the best of him on the world’s biggest stage.
That wouldn’t stop him from being a great teammate and cheering on the others, including Liu’s gold medal skate where Malinin was left in awe in the crowd.
The two would help close out the Milano Cortina Games in the Exhibtion Gala skate where Malinin would wear a crazy hoodie and jeans fit while rocking his performance, while Liu dazzled in a princess-like dress.
Malinin dumps Olympic Village photos
Now that the Games are over, Malinin shared some photos from the Olympic Village.
Included in those were this photo with his arm around Liu.
Photo with Liu is worth a gold medal
And this epic selfie of the two.
What’s next?
Liu, who is a student at UCLA studying psychology, just addressed her plans away from the ice after the Olympics.
Malinin, meanwhile, has gone viral with buzz about possibly dating another figure skater.
No doubt, Liu and Malinin will be favorites to bring home gold in 2030 France should they go.
They certainly have a ton of memories like the above from 2026 they’ll no doubt cherish.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.