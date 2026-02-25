Alysa Liu Turns Heads in Olympic Village Selfie With Ilia Malinin That You Didn’t See

Alysa Liu was a darling of the 2026 Winter Olympics with two golds. While her fellow Team USA figure skater Ilia Malinin disappointed on the biggest stage, he shared some gold medal-worthy moments looking back including an epic selfie with Liu in the Olympic Village.

The 21-year-old Malinin known as the “Quad God” teamed up with the 20-year-old Liu and the rest of USA Figure Skating to win the combined gold medal.

Feb 8, 2026; Milan, Italy; Ilia Malinin of the United States of America celebrates after winning gold in the figure skating team event during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

After that, Malinin had an all-time disaster in the free skate after having a lead following the short program where he fell twice. He’d later describe his mental health demons that got the best of him on the world’s biggest stage.

That wouldn’t stop him from being a great teammate and cheering on the others, including Liu’s gold medal skate where Malinin was left in awe in the crowd.

Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Alysa Liu of the United States celebrates with the gold medal and the flag after the medal ceremony for the women's free skate during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The two would help close out the Milano Cortina Games in the Exhibtion Gala skate where Malinin would wear a crazy hoodie and jeans fit while rocking his performance, while Liu dazzled in a princess-like dress.

Malinin dumps Olympic Village photos

Now that the Games are over, Malinin shared some photos from the Olympic Village.

Included in those were this photo with his arm around Liu.

Alysa Liu and Ilia Malinin (right) | Ilia Malinin/Instagram

Photo with Liu is worth a gold medal

And this epic selfie of the two.

Alysa Liu and Ilia Malinin | Ilia Malinin/Instagram

What’s next?

Liu, who is a student at UCLA studying psychology, just addressed her plans away from the ice after the Olympics.

Malinin, meanwhile, has gone viral with buzz about possibly dating another figure skater.

No doubt, Liu and Malinin will be favorites to bring home gold in 2030 France should they go.

They certainly have a ton of memories like the above from 2026 they’ll no doubt cherish.