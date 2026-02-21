Alysa Liu Dazzles in Princess-like Dress in Final 2026 Olympics Skate After Gold

Alysa Liu closed out the figure skating at the Milano Cortina Games during the Exhibition Gala with a stunning performance and yet another head-turning dress.

The 20-year-old Liu put on the performance of her life — in a bold gold dress — to win gold after she was third following the short program.

RELATED: Ilia Malinin’s Stunned Reaction Watching Alysa Liu’s Gold Medal Performance

Liu became the first female U.S. Olympic champion since Sarah Hughes did it in 2002 at Salt Lake City.

Afterward, she was flooded with emotions — even dropping an F-bomb. Her dad Arthur was seen going crazy as well.

RELATED: Alysa Liu Shows Off Insane Flexibility With Move BTS Before Her Gold Medal Skate

“That’s what I’m f—ing talking about!”



Alysa Liu as she leaves the ice 🔥 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/6RC1AwXEo7 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 19, 2026

She also had the ultimate display of sportsmanship after.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of days for the girl from Oakland, California, as she appeared very tired while waiting to be a guest on The Today Show.

RELATED: Alysa Liu’s Unexpected Piercing Reveal Turns Heads After Olympic Gold

Liu dazzles in Exhibition Gala

She had to muster up one more skate for the Gala, and while meaningless, it was her chance to let loose on the ice stress-free and show off what an Olympic gold medalist can do.

She did that not only with her skate, but with her fit in a dress looking like a princess.

Two-time gold medalist, Alysa Liu, graced the Olympic ice one last time with a stellar ice skating exhibition performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/mCjwbguBts — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 21, 2026

Liu was the youngest national champion ever at age 13 in 2019, but retired shortly after competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics at 16. She returned to competitive figure skating in March of 2024. Now she’s an Olympic champion as an individual at the Milano Cortina Games, as well as a second in the team event.

She’ll be just 24 when the Games shift to France in 2030.

For now, she continued to enjoy the Milano Cortina Games.

Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Alysa Liu of the United States celebrates with the gold medal in the women's free skate during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | James Lang-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex