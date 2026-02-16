Ilia Malinin’s Powerful Post Gives Insight Into Olympic Failure, Teases What’s Next

Ilia Malnin admitted to the NBC cameras after his 2026 Winter Olympics disaster in the men’s figure skating event that is was a mental issue that caused his performance to suffer when it mattered most for gold. Now, in his first public comments since about the day, he made a bold statement about mental health.

The 21-year-old known as the “Quad God” won gold in the combined team competition earlier in the Milano Cortina Games, but after leading following the short program in what seemed like an insurmountable lead, he fell, and fell down twice and off the podium with one of the most shocking moments in Olympic history.

Feb 13, 2026; Milan, Italy; Ilia Malinin of the United States of America competes in the men’s singles free program during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

He couldn’t hide the disappointment on his face, and after he graciously gave an interview where he was brutally honest:

“I was not expecting that. I felt like going into this competition I was so ready,” he said. “Maybe I was too confident… obviously it happened… I can’t comprehend what happened.”

He also showed true sportsmanship, congratulating gold medalist Kazakh skater, Mikhail Shaidorov.

While most people would just want to hide, Malnin stayed in Italy and was back on the ice and will skate in the Figure Skating Exhibition Gala for the fans.

He took to Instagram on Monday to talk about the pressure that was built up and how he came crashing down as a result in a powerful post:

“On the world’s biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside. Even your happiest memories can end up tainted by the noise. Vile online hatred attacks the mind and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure. It all builds up as these moments flash before your eyes, resulting in an inevitable crash. This is that version of the story.”

He’d post this video with that note teasing his upcoming skate on February 21.

Malinin will now focus on defended his two-time world champion title at the end of March.

Malinin’s parents were both Olympic figure skaters

Malinin comes from as good of genes as possible for this moment as anyone. Mom is a Russian-Uzbek retired figure skater and former Olympian in 1998 and 2002. His dad is a Soviet-born Russian-Uzbekistani figure skater and his coach, and is best known as a two-time Olympian (1998, 2002).

