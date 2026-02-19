Ilia Malinin’s Stunned Reaction Watching Alysa Liu’s Gold Medal Performance
Before the Milano Cortina Games began, Ilia Malinin was favored to be the U.S. figure skating gold medalist for the men with Alysa Liu a dark horse for the women. While the “Quad God” Malinin failed in his biggest moment, Liu put on the performance of her life to become an Olympic champion.
The 21-year-old Malinin was expected to win gold after building what seemed like an insurmountable lead after the short program. He’d unfortunately fall twice, and with it his dreams of not only an Olympic gold, but a medal at all in the individual event.
RELATED: Alysa Liu Shows Off Insane Flexibility With Move BTS Before Her Gold Medal Skate
Both Malinin and Liu did team up for a gold medal in the combined team skate earlier in the Winter Olympics.
RELATED: Alysa Liu's Dad Arthur Steals Show With Emotional Reaction to Olympic Gold Medal
But Friday was all about Liu’s performance in that bold gold dress, delivering the first women’s Team USA gold in figure skating since 2002 with Sarah Hughes did it in Salt Lake City.
RELATED: Where Ilia Malinin’s Mom Tatiana Was During Son’s Disastrous Olympic Performance
The “Quad God” is blown away by Liu’s performance
That performance left Malinin in awe as he stuck around and showed face for his fellow Olympian after his own disaster.
Malinin no doubt wished he had a performance like that, but it was a proud moment for USA figure skating.
Liu was the youngest national champion ever at age 13 in 2019, but retired shortly after competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics at 16. She returned to competitive figure skating in March of 2024.
Now, the 20-year-old psychology student at UCLA is an Olympic figure skating champion. Something Malinin hopes to be in four more years in France.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.