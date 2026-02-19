Ilia Malinin’s Stunned Reaction Watching Alysa Liu’s Gold Medal Performance

Before the Milano Cortina Games began, Ilia Malinin was favored to be the U.S. figure skating gold medalist for the men with Alysa Liu a dark horse for the women. While the “Quad God” Malinin failed in his biggest moment, Liu put on the performance of her life to become an Olympic champion.

The 21-year-old Malinin was expected to win gold after building what seemed like an insurmountable lead after the short program. He’d unfortunately fall twice, and with it his dreams of not only an Olympic gold, but a medal at all in the individual event.

Ilia Malinin couldn’t hide his emotions after failing to medal at the Milano Cortina Games. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Both Malinin and Liu did team up for a gold medal in the combined team skate earlier in the Winter Olympics.

Feb 8, 2026; Milan, Italy; Alysa Liu of the United States of America celebrates after winning gold in the team figure skating event during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | James Lang-Imagn Images

But Friday was all about Liu’s performance in that bold gold dress, delivering the first women’s Team USA gold in figure skating since 2002 with Sarah Hughes did it in Salt Lake City.

The “Quad God” is blown away by Liu’s performance

That performance left Malinin in awe as he stuck around and showed face for his fellow Olympian after his own disaster.

Ilia "Quad God" Malinin was AMAZED by Alysa Liu's free skate performance 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hoRhIGuXDc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 19, 2026

Malinin no doubt wished he had a performance like that, but it was a proud moment for USA figure skating.

Liu was the youngest national champion ever at age 13 in 2019, but retired shortly after competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics at 16. She returned to competitive figure skating in March of 2024.

Now, the 20-year-old psychology student at UCLA is an Olympic figure skating champion. Something Malinin hopes to be in four more years in France.

Alysa Liu of the United States competes during the free skating match of figure skating women single skating at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. | IMAGO / Xinhua

