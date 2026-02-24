Ilia Malinin Dating Buzz Puts Fellow Olympic Skater Hae-in Lee in Spotlight
Team USA male figure skater Ilia Malinin has been in the spotlight over the past few weeks, given his time spent competing in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
The 21-year-old Malinin (who is perhaps better known as the "Quad God") put the USA on his back during the team figure skating event, producing a spectacular performance to secure a gold medal. He produced five of his patented quadruple jumps (hence the nickname) to score a 200.03 and win gold over Japan.
Unfortunately, Malinin didn't see the same success in the men's single free program event.
He took eighth place after suffering two falls during this individual event, despite being the favorite to win Olympic gold.
Ilia Malinin, Hae-in Lee Dating Rumors Soar After Social Media Comments
However, while he didn't get a second gold medal, it seems that Malinin might be leaving the Olympics with something else.
Social media has noticed that Malinin and South Korean women's figure skater Hae-in Lee (who, like Malinin, placed eighth overall in the women's singles freestyle program in Italy) have been commenting on each other's social media posts.
There are also videos of the two spending time together at the Olympic Village, which is making for more speculation.
Who is Hae-in Lee?
Lee is a 20-year-old South Korean figure skater who was expected to contend for a medal at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.
It will be interesting to see whether Malinin and Lee speak more openly about each other in the weeks after these Olympics come to a close, or whether this chatter will remain merely speculation.
