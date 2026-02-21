Ilia Malinin Puts on Show Skating in Crazy Hoodie and Jeans Look at Olympics
It wasn’t the Olympics Games Ilia Malinin envisioned, but he certainly went out with a statement skate and a crazy fit during the Exhibition Gala.
The 21-year-old known as the “Quad God” won gold in the combined team competition earlier in the Milano Cortina Games, but after leading following the short program in what seemed like an insurmountable lead, he fell, and fell down twice and off the podium with one of the most shocking moments in Olympic history leaving him devastated and visibly crushed.
“I was not expecting that. I felt like going into this competition I was so ready,” he told NBC right after his skate. “Maybe I was too confident… obviously it happened… I can’t comprehend what happened.”
He’d show the ultimate sportsmanship in defeat, though, congratulating gold medalist Kazakh skater, Mikhail Shaidorov.
Malinin would admit he battled some mental health demons out there on the ice, but that didn’t stop him from supporting Team USA as seen in his stunned reaction to Alysa Liu’s gold medal skate for the women.
Malinin’s crazy fit he skated in
He also stuck around in Italy to showcase his talents one more time where his “Fear” hoodie and jeans fit stood out with his amazing performance.
Here’s a video look:
Malinin still leaves Italy with a gold, but no doubt he’s looking forward to getting redemption in France in the 2030 Games.
Liu will close out the Gala as the showstopper she is. They all took the ice together for the final time of the 2026 Winter Games.
