Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Shannon flexes tropical vacation amid Ayesha Howard drama
Try as he might night, NBA superstar Anthony Edwards can not stay out of the headlines.
On the court, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard had a scary incident tonight in the 105-90 victory over the Brooklyn Nets when his feet got tangled with Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez. Ant had to be assisted into the locker room before thankfully returning in the second half. The 23 year old still finished with 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.
Off the court, the happy father of Aislynn, who turned one last month, is in an ugly child support battle with Ayesha Howard, who showed off her baby on Instagram last November, telling The Shade Room that the rumored upfront payment for a whopping sum was thoroughly untrue. “There are no court documents, motions, or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms," Howard wrote.
In the meantime, Shannon Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, has been spoiling herself with a sun-soaked tropical beach vacation in Turks and Caicos, along with Aislynn and her friend Morgz.
While it was a fun mother-daughter beach day with her one year old yesterday, today it was all about momma having some solo fun with Morgz on a fun-filled boats, yes that's plural, day, flexing a cheetah-print bikini.
As if acknowledging the drama, Jackson wrote, "I ain't had no service," with a dying laughing emoji while cruising on the first boat. "I been on the water all day!"
The duo was dancing on several boats all day, and even if it's not a purposeful way to escape all of the drama at home, it's certainly a welcome distraction. "Today was fun," was a fitting last caption on her Instagram Stories.
Baby Aislynn seems to be loving the tropical adventure as well, especially living the good life chowing down burrata and crab cake.
Her daddy Edwards is hoping to have a late-season charge to make a deep run in the Western Conference.
Let's hope for Aislynn's sake, all of the drama is contained to what happens in the NBA playoffs.