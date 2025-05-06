The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James's wife Savannah reveals dramatic new look away from Lakers star

As the Los Angeles Lakers legend continues to recover from his injury, his wife Savannah is enjoying a fabulous New York City trip without him.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/ABACAPRESS
Savannah James is blossoming into a fashion influencer away from her husband LeBron's large shadow.

And while the Met Gala got all of the attention, where Mrs. James stunned naturally, leaving her husband awestruck while he recovers from a knee injury, it has been King James high school sweetheart's other fits on her lifestyles of the rich and fabulous New York City adventure that have been the biggest winners.

RELATED: LeBron has intense reaction to wife Savannah's Met Gala 2025 spectacular gown

Savannah James, NBA WAGs
Savannah James at the premiere of Netflix's "Hustle." / IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

That trend continued, posting on her Instagram Stories perhaps the biggest showstopper in a shimmering backless black gown with long, flowing blond hair.

RELATED: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while Lakers star recovers from injury

Savannah James
Savannah James/Instagram
Savannah James
Savannah James/Instagram

Presumably this was for a Met Gala after-party, and while all of the over-the-top looks on the Gala red carpet steal all of the headlines, this ensemble was absolute perfection.

Mrs. James, 38, ditched her NBA icon husband after the King, 40, shared on social media that he wouldn't be able to be Savannah's plus-one due to his knee injury, which led to lots of jokes about making excuses after the Los Angeles Lakers were surprisingly eliminated in five games by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference NBA playoffs.

Savannah James and Bronny James
Savannah James/Instagram

Obviously that hasn't stopped the mother of their three children, Bronny, 20, Bryce, 17, and Zhuri, 10, to have a blast in the Big Apple. As Brittany Mahomes showed in her F1 Miami martinis post, sometimes it's nice to get away from the kids.

And maybe in this case, your King husband too.

LeBron James, Savannah James
Feb 7, 2023: Lakers forward LeBron James poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

