NBA star Anthony Edwards adorably dances with his 1-year-old daughter on birthday
Saturday was a day Anthony Edwards won’t forget as his daughter Aislynn turned 1. His girlfriend Shannon Jackson and the Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star had the most adorable moment with their daughter on her big day.
Edwards, 23, and Jackson, 30, rarely show off the baby, and when they do there’s always way too much cuteness going on like their pajamas family Christmas photo, and Anthony racing Aislynn in a crawl through the halls of a hotel.
On Friday, Jackson posted the memories of childbirth and got a heartfelt message from bestie and New York Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods.
On Saturday, she posted Aislynn’s first ‘diva’ photos with her in the the cutest lady bug fit. She’d share some more photos and videos, including dad and mom dancing with their daughter.
Anthony then posed for some adorable pictures in his “DAD” lady bug-themed shirt.
Jackson posted the sweetest message to her daughter as well:
Happy FIRST BIRTHDAY 🐞🐞🐞!! Words can't describe how much you've brought us peace ,waking up to your smile every morning is like a breathe of fresh air !! I'm so happy to call you MY daughter OUR ladybug & your daddys "Aisy Paisy" ! Wow ONE I can't believe it's already here an We got a lifetime to go! I love you my little DIVA the only person who can turn the whole house upside down quicker than me! 😂 I love you 🐞 !Today we party, you cry if you want too my Pisces Princess 👸🏽🐞‼🐞‼️‼️ ! 3.1.24 💕.”
Congrats to Anthony, Shannon, and especially baby Aislynn for one trip around the sun.
