The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NBA star Anthony Edwards adorably dances with his 1-year-old daughter on birthday

The Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star and his girlfriend celebrated baby Aislynn’s first birthday with the most adorable moment.

Matt Ryan

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) smiles following the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) smiles following the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center. / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Saturday was a day Anthony Edwards won’t forget as his daughter Aislynn turned 1. His girlfriend Shannon Jackson and the Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star had the most adorable moment with their daughter on her big day.

Edwards, 23, and Jackson, 30, rarely show off the baby, and when they do there’s always way too much cuteness going on like their pajamas family Christmas photo, and Anthony racing Aislynn in a crawl through the halls of a hotel.

On Friday, Jackson posted the memories of childbirth and got a heartfelt message from bestie and New York Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods.

RELATED: Luka Doncic’s fiancée shares 4-word birthday love note with baby Gabriela

On Saturday, she posted Aislynn’s first ‘diva’ photos with her in the the cutest lady bug fit. She’d share some more photos and videos, including dad and mom dancing with their daughter.

Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson
Shannon Jackson/Instagram
Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson
Shannon Jackson/Instagram
Aislynn
Shannon Jackson/Instagram

RELATED: New mom Brittany Mahomes shares ‘twins’ with daughter Sterling, baby Golden

Anthony then posed for some adorable pictures in his “DAD” lady bug-themed shirt.

Anthony Edwards and Aislynn
Shannon Jackson/Isntagram

Jackson posted the sweetest message to her daughter as well:

Happy FIRST BIRTHDAY 🐞🐞🐞!! Words can't describe how much you've brought us peace ,waking up to your smile every morning is like a breathe of fresh air !! I'm so happy to call you MY daughter OUR ladybug & your daddys "Aisy Paisy" ! Wow ONE I can't believe it's already here an We got a lifetime to go! I love you my little DIVA the only person who can turn the whole house upside down quicker than me! 😂 I love you 🐞 !Today we party, you cry if you want too my Pisces Princess 👸🏽🐞‼🐞‼️‼️ ! 3.1.24 💕.”

Congrats to Anthony, Shannon, and especially baby Aislynn for one trip around the sun.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships