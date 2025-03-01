Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods posts heartfelt note to Anthony Edwards’ gf for her baby girl
Anthony Edwards’ daughter Aislynn turned 1 on Saturday. His girlfriend and baby’s mama Shannon Jackson looked back at the day of their daughter’s birth and had received a heartfelt message from her bestie Jordyn Woods.
The Minnesota Timberwolves star and Jackson have been together since 2020 and shared some adorable moments with Aislynn like Edward’s racing her in a crawl through the hotel floor, and the cutest Christmas photos all in their pajamas.
RELATED: NBA WAG Jordyn Woods swoons over selfie with ESPN's Malika Andrews
The day before Aislynn’s big birthday, Jackson reflected on the day she gave birth and had a special thank you for Woods, who is the girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns. She posted the following note:
“omg I love you, first of all you had a busy week you canceled everything to be at my babyshower an then missed the game an sat with me until it was time to push my girl pulled up in all white the nurses literally stopped an told her wear a suit! Thank you for being there recording everything especially when she took her first breathe! Thank you for staying after she was here and just getting me together for surgery! Thank you for always being one call away til this day! I love you! i love you so happy we have so many intimate moments together @jordynwoods.”
Woods replied: “I love you more! Distance pulled us apart but couldn’t keep us apart! Locked in foreverrrrr 🤍.”
Woods and Jackson have been friends for over five years. Recently, Jackson sent her another note describing what their friendship means to her.
RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns gf Jordyn Woods admits Knicks T-shirt is favorite by far
Jackson also shared how scary the birth was: ”Still in the nicu fighting for her life not eating they had to put her on a feeding tube cause she was losing weight & low heart rate + she was a preemie but all the nurses helped us an were so nice cause We lived in the nicu literally ! Neither one of us went home until she did.”
And dropped the viral Anthony Edwards moment: “I know I made a lot of yall mad this day cause of yall parlays but she did wait until halftime”
Congrats to Edwards and Jackson on their first year as parents, and happy birthday to baby Aislynn.
