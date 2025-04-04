SI

Nets Coach Takes Responsibility After Scary Collision With Anthony Edwards

Edwards returned to the Wolves-Nets game Thursday after a brief exit with a rolled ankle.

Blake Silverman

Brooklyn Nets coach Fernandez collides with Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards after a shot attempt / Screengrab via FanDuel Sports Network North
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernández felt badly after an awkward collision with Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards hit the floor with a rolled ankle after he made a three-pointer during the first half in the Wolves' 105–90 win over the Nets Thursday evening.

As Edwards backed up to watch his shot sail through the net, his feet got tangled with Fernández who was walking away in front of the Nets' bench. Edwards was helped off the floor and into the locker room but returned to the game for the second half.

After the game, Fernández explained his vantage point of the accident.

"I was out of bounds trying to move out of the way," Fernández told reporters postgame via SNY. "I definitely gotta be faster than that because players' health is the most important thing in the game. Next time I just gotta move faster."

Fernández said he couldn't really tell what happened in the moment, but felt like he got kicked and then Edwards sprained his ankle. Thankfully, Edwards wasn't seriously hurt.

Edwards scored 28 points on the night and made five three-pointers. The Wolves advanced to 45–32 on the season and currently hold the seven-seed in the Western Conference based on tiebreaker scenarios. They are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies in the standings as Minnesota hopes to lock in a top-six seed in their final five games and avoid the play-in tournament.

