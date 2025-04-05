The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon shows off baby daughter in tropical paradise

As the Minnesota Timberwolves star continues to deal with off-the-court drama, his girlfriend and their one-year-old girl Aislynn are living in beach luxury.

Matthew Graham

Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards, the scary rolled ankle incident aside, has been electrifying on the court as the Minnesota Timberwolves battle it out in the NBA's star-studded Western Conference. And he'd like to keep it that way.

On the internet and social media world, his off-the-court issues have been getting most of the attention with his estranged ex Ayesha Howard and her recent comments to The Shade Room.

Anthony Edwards
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

For his current partner, Shannon Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, and their one-year-old daughter Aislynn, the mother-daughter duo have been having the time of their lives in the tropical Caribbean paradise of Turks and Caicos.

Jackson has been flexing their amazing time together the entire week on her Instagram Stories, and the latest batch shows the pair are experiencing the luxury beach life while daddy fights for seeding and positioning before the NBA playoffs.

Shannon Jackson, Jeanine Robel, Aislynn
coutureinc2/Instagram

Jackson wrote in one caption, "afternoon nap on a[n] island hits different!" as Aislynn rocks an adorable pink baby outfit with a beachy white hate.

Then it was off to the most amazing water of Turks and Caicos, with the "island gals" enjoying the crystal blue of the Caribbean.

Shannon Jackson, Jeanine Robel, Aislynn
coutureinc2/Instagram
Shannon Jackson, Jeanine Robel, Aislynn
coutureinc2/Instagram

Shannon's older son Krue, who she had with rapper Chief Keef, must have been feeling left out, since proud mama posted one of him writing, "Krue told me to post this," with a dying laughing emoji. "He said I ain't posted him this week."

Krue looks like he might be hanging with Chief Keef since he was rocking a sick iced-out "The Glo Boyz" chain, which is a group that features his dad along with Tadoe and Ballout.

Shannon Jackson, Jeanine Robel, Krue
coutureinc2/Instagram

Needless to say that Shannon and Aislynn hasve been enjoying the peaceful island life. Namaste living will make it hard to return to the real world.

Anthony Edwards
Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
