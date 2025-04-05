Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon shows off baby daughter in tropical paradise
Anthony Edwards, the scary rolled ankle incident aside, has been electrifying on the court as the Minnesota Timberwolves battle it out in the NBA's star-studded Western Conference. And he'd like to keep it that way.
On the internet and social media world, his off-the-court issues have been getting most of the attention with his estranged ex Ayesha Howard and her recent comments to The Shade Room.
For his current partner, Shannon Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, and their one-year-old daughter Aislynn, the mother-daughter duo have been having the time of their lives in the tropical Caribbean paradise of Turks and Caicos.
Jackson has been flexing their amazing time together the entire week on her Instagram Stories, and the latest batch shows the pair are experiencing the luxury beach life while daddy fights for seeding and positioning before the NBA playoffs.
Jackson wrote in one caption, "afternoon nap on a[n] island hits different!" as Aislynn rocks an adorable pink baby outfit with a beachy white hate.
Then it was off to the most amazing water of Turks and Caicos, with the "island gals" enjoying the crystal blue of the Caribbean.
Shannon's older son Krue, who she had with rapper Chief Keef, must have been feeling left out, since proud mama posted one of him writing, "Krue told me to post this," with a dying laughing emoji. "He said I ain't posted him this week."
Krue looks like he might be hanging with Chief Keef since he was rocking a sick iced-out "The Glo Boyz" chain, which is a group that features his dad along with Tadoe and Ballout.
Needless to say that Shannon and Aislynn hasve been enjoying the peaceful island life. Namaste living will make it hard to return to the real world.