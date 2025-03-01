NBA star Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannan posts baby ‘diva’ first birthday photos
Anthony Edwards and girlfriend Shannon Jackson celebrated their little girl Aislynn’s first birthday on Saturday and posted the most adorable pictures of her.
The Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star, 23, and Jackson, 30, have made it one trip around the sun with adorable Aislynn. Jackson shared photos from a year ago and received a heartfelt message from New York Knicks WAG and bestie Jordyn Woods.
The couple rarely shows off pictures of Aislynn but a few moments this past year like their adorable Christmas photos in pajamas, and Edwards racing the baby while crawling through a hotel.
For her first birthday wishes, Jackson shared a heartfelt message:
Happy FIRST BIRTHDAY 🐞🐞🐞!! Words can't describe how much you've brought us peace ,waking up to your smile every morning is like a breathe of fresh air !! I'm so happy to call you MY daughter OUR ladybug & your daddys "Aisy Paisy" ! Wow ONE I can't believe it's already here an We got a lifetime to go! I love you my little DIVA the only person who can turn the whole house upside down quicker than me! 😂 I love you 🐞 !Today we party, you cry if you want too my Pisces Princess 👸🏽🐞‼🐞‼️‼️ ! 3.1.24 💕.”
She then posted the cutest pictures of Aislynn in her lady bug fit.
While dad just got suspended for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season, Aislynn got the win for the Edwards family on Saturday. Happy first birthday, Aislynn.
