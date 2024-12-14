The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Army QB Bryson Daily's girlfriend Conley Cockburn is his No. 1 fan

Army Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily has the support his top cheerleader, Conley Cockburn, while facing the Navy Midshipmen.

Emily Bicks

Dec 6, 2024: Army Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily warms up at Michie Stadium.
Dec 6, 2024: Army Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily warms up at Michie Stadium. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
The Army Black Knights take on the Navy Midshipman in one of the biggest rivalry games in college football on Dec. 14. The 125th edition of the Army-Navy primetime showdown kicks off at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The winner of the matchup earns the coveted Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily, who led his team to the AAC title last week, would love add a second award to Army's trophy case this week.

Cheering Daily on during the historic game on Saturday, his girlfriend, Conley Cockburn. While Cockburn keeps her Instagram page private, the 6-foot quarterback regularly features her in his photos.

Nov. 11, 2024: Army quarterback Bryson Daily and his girlfriend, Conley Cockburn. / @bdaily13/Instagram

Daily celebrated the couple's two year anniversary in May. He posted a photo with Cockburn at the Bay View Restaurant and Bar in Cottonwood Shores, Texas, including a throwing picture of two when they were children.

While their relationship didn't turn romantic until 2022, the AAC Offensive Player of the Year and Cockburn, who's studying to become a registered nurse at Blinn College, per her Linkedin profile, have known each since they were kids.

May 17, 2024: Army quarterback Bryson Daily poses with his girlfriend, Conley Cockburn, in Texas. / @bdaily13/Instagram
May 17, 2024: Army quarterback Bryson Daily posts an epic throwback photo with his now girlfriend, Conley Cockburn. / @bdaily13/Instagram

While Daily wasn't selected as a Heisman Trophy finalist, he enters the Army-Navy game having the best season of his career. He's thrown for 877 yards and recorded 37 total touchdowns. His 29 rushing touchdowns are tied with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty for most in the country.

Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

