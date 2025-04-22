The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-7 Lauren Betts towers over UConn star Azzi Fudd, sister Sienna in NYC

Top women's college basketball stars, UConn champ Azzi Fudd and UCLA's Lauren Betts, were out in NYC ahead of a major event with a staggering height difference.

UConn stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd speak to the media after winning the national championship.
UConn stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd speak to the media after winning the national championship. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Now that Paige Bueckers is off to the WNBA after helping lead the UConn women's basketball team to a national championship over Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks, it's a changing of the guard and time for new faces to shine.

One of those faces is Bueckers' UConn bestie Azzi Fudd, who won Most Outstanding Player at the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament, along with potential 2026 No. 1 pick Lauren Betts of UCLA.

Betts, who will be joined by her sister Sienna Betts with the Bruins next season, was in New York City along with her sister and linked up with Azzi ahead of the Business of Women's Sports Summit.

The Summit will be held on Tuesday, April 22, at Chelsea Factory. Azzi and the Betts sisters are among the panelists scheduled to take the stage for the event.

A photo began making the rounds on social media showing the trio enjoying a dinner on Monday night with the 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts towering over her 6-foot-4 sister Sienna and the 5-foot-11 Fudd.

The World Tour continues.

The Betts sisters also showed out in a TikTok dance together before heading out to dinner.

Azzi will sit down with UConn great Sue Bird at 10:20 a.m. ET for 'The Huskies' Way: A Fireside Chat' panel, while the Betts sisters will take the stage at 1:50 p.m. ET for an NIL panel along with TCU transfer Olivia Miles, which is moderated by Rennae Stubbs.

Published
