Bears star Cole Kmet reacts to sister dating Packers player for playoff showdown

The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round on Saturday night. Before the game, star Bears tight end Cole Kmet was asked about his sister dating a Packers player.

Back on December 7 led by quarterback Caleb Williams, the Bears pulled off a stunning win over the Packers. That win helped lead the Bears to the NFC North division title and the No. 2 seed, which means they’ll face No. 7 Green Bay at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Kmet will be battling the Packers again on Monday night. | Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images

RELATED: Caleb Williams' ex-girlfriend Alina stuns in black tank top with Bears QB loving it

The Bears last made the playoffs in 2020 and the city of Chicago is hyped over this team. They’ll now need to win over their hated divisional rivals or it will be a disappointment.

One player will also need to beat his sister’s boyfriend: Kmet’s sister Frankie Kmet is dating Green Bay defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness.

RELATED: Caleb Williams rumored new gf Ashaley keeps Bears fans guessing with odd post

Kmet was asked by a reporter: “Who is your sister rooting for? He had a great response:

“I don’t know, I don’t talk to her during Packer week so I'll find out after the game… No, no, I'm kidding. Well, she did ask for tickets, and I just sent her the tickets, so I didn't really respond to anything else besides that,” Kmet said.

When asked why she asked him for tickets vs. her boyfriend, he responded, “They wanted the better seats, that's why. I had to help my sister out. No, all kidding aside, but I usually find that out after the game. Usually she's just, she's happy to see both of us healthy and all that.”

Van Ness is in his third season out of Iowa. He has 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the field.

How they met

Frankie and Van Ness met in college at Unversity of Iowa in 2022. They celebrated their first-year anniversary right after he got drafted in 2023.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in Green Bay. It will be a family divided in the Kmet household on Saturday with the Packers playing the Bears.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party