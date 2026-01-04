Caleb Williams' ex-girlfriend Alina stuns in black tank top with Bears QB loving it

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are looking to finish the season off on a high note on Sunday and lock up the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Before the game, he was on social media loving his ex-girlfriend’s fit.

The 24-year-old Williams has revived the Bears team and the city with a tremendous season. Heading into Sunday’s clash with the Detroit Lions he’s thrown for 3,730 yards, 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 387 yards and three more scores.

He’s also gone viral recently being linked to Instagram model and influencer Ash Kaashh where fans pieced together the evidence of their possible relationship.

Williams was in a long-term relationship but started the season a single man after dating model Alina Thyregod. Williams and Thyregod, who first met as students at Gonzaga College High School, celebrated their one-year anniversary on Oct. 22, 2024, and times appeared to be great between the two.

That didn’t last, however, but Williams still follows Thyregod on social media and has liked her posts in the past. Now, he loved her latest black tank-top fit where she smiled and sipped some wine.

It looks like they still are at least cordial, which is awesome.

While he was paying attention to her social media, Williams is no doubt focused on football and will try and lead the Bears to their first Super Bowl since the famous ‘85 Bears won it in 1986.

