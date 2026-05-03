Bill Belichick, GF Jordon Hudson Match in Fancy Black Kentucky Derby Fits

The stars were out for the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby. Among those were football coaching 74-year-old Bill Belichick and his controversial 25-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson in matching fancy fits.

Belichick is now the coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots. He went 4-8 in his first season.

Hudson was a big topic of conversation all season long for her bizarre antics like when shegave the coach a pep talk on the sideline, and even awkwardly waiting for him after a press conference.

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Jordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Her fits were also the center of attention like her petty necklace.

The offseason has been no different like for the Super Bowl when she dissed Patriots owner Robert Kraft with a massage parlor T-shirt.

Belichick and Hudson stun at the Kentucky Oaks

The couple made noise at Churchill Downs racetrack starting on Friday, May 1, for the Kentucky Oaks where Belichick wore some UNC baby blue with Hudson matching up top with the customary pink for the races. She wrote on her Instagram post, “Not the first time we’ve trudged through the mud together. 🤝💗🐎.”

Here’s another look.

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the dirt track before the 2026 Kentucky Oaks race at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 1, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then they match at the Derby

For the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, they went with matching black. Belichick made sure to keep the Tar Heels blue showing with his shirt.

Here they are again — this time on the red carpet.

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick and his partner, Jordon Hudson on the Kentucky Derby red carpet Saturday. May 02, 2026 | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s a winning look on a day where a big longshot Golden Tempo took home the prize at 23-1.