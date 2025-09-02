The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordon Hudson awkwardly waits for Bill Belichick after UNC's TCU blowout loss

The 24-year-old beauty pageant girlfriend of the 73-year-old football coach causes an awkward scene during the press conference.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium.
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It was not the college football debut Bill Belichick could’ve imagined for the North Carolina Tar Heels in a disastrous loss at home to the TCU Horned Frogs, 48-14. His girlfriend was the only bright spot with her fit at the game, but also had an awkward moment at the press conference.

The 23-year-old Jordon Hudson and the 73-year-old coach went viral this offseason with their spring break trip where she was seen doing yoga on his hands and feet on the beach. She’s also come across as quite boisterous and controlling, leading to UNC losing out on $200k from HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudso
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before the game, Hudson was spotted hanging out in the suite with former New England Patriots star under Belichick and NFL Hall of Famer in Randy Moss. She also was on the Tar Heels sideline in her can’t-miss blue sparkly pants.

After the game while Belichick had to answer questions about the debacle that took place in the field, Hudson awkwardly hung out outside the press conference room and was seen having a conversation.

It could be a long season for Belichick and Hudson the way Monday night went in front of a fired-up crowd. Luckily, it was only the first game and there’s plenty of time to improve.

Belichick and the team travel to Charolette on Saturday, September 6. Hudson will likely be there, awkward or not.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

