Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson Wears Shocking Robert Kraft Shirt Before Super Bowl

Jordon Hudson continues to make headlines with her fits. This time it was a shocking shirt directed at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on the eve of Super Bowl LX while at the North Carolina Tar Heels’ big win over their rivals the Duke Blue Devils.

Belichick coached New England to six Super Bowl championships in 24 seasons, before he left at the beginning of 2024. He got back into coaching at UNC this season and experienced a 4-8 record and a lot of media headlines were surrounding the 73-year-old coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) and Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick (right) and hold a press conference at Gillette Stadium to announce Belichick's exit from the team. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

During the season, the talk around the program centered on Hudson’s her bizarre antics like giving the coach a pep talk on the sideline before a game, and thenawkwardly waiting for him after a press conference. She also had an odd selfie post after a victory, and wore a petty one-word necklace for all the haters.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The offseason has been no different. Hudson caused a stir recently at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Hudson’s shocking shirt tied to Kraft’s prostitution bust

The on Saturday night she and Belichick were in Chapel Hill to watch the Tar Heels’ last-second win. Later on it was revealed she wore a shirt that was a reference to Kraft’s on two counts of soliciting prostitution in February of 2019 at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Wears Shirt Tied to Robert Kraft Prostitution Bust

That’s some crazy stuff as Kraft and the Patriots are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday. If New England wins, it would be the team’s first Lombardi Trophy (6) without Belichick coaching them.

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At least Belichick didn’t fall asleep this time at a UNC game.

Will he and Hudson be watching him former team the Patriots (and rooting?) for them on Sunday? She certainly trolled Kraft with that shirt the day before as she tends to do a lot.

Jordon Hudson/Instagram

