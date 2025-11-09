Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson wears petty one-word necklace in UNC’s win
Bill Belichick has the North Carolina Tar Heels playing much better football. No matter if they are winning or losing, however, the 73-hear-old coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend continues to make headlines. In Saturday’s victory it was her fit with a necklace that had one word on it that certainly raised some eyebrows.
UNC has now won two games in a row and was so close in the two losses before Saturday’s 20-15 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.
Earlier in the season, it looked like a nightmare first year of college football for the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach with the New England Patriots. Hudson also was seen as a distraction while losing like giving the coach a pep talk on the sideline before a game, and then awkwardly waiting for him after a press conference.
Even in last week’s win she had an odd selfie afterward that was talked about.
For this week’s game, Hudson was on the sideline with the UNC fit including some elite white boots, but it was her “banned” necklace that certainly caught the attention.
There were rumors back in May she was banned from UNC facilities, but the school came out and denied the reports.
This was definitely her being petty about it still all these months later and taking the chance to be in the spotlight with it.
Hudson certainly wasn’t banned from the sideline Saturday and continued to be a story even in another UNC win for Belichick. Next up, UNC will try for three in a row vs. the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on the road Saturday, November 15.
Despite her antics, there’s reason for optimism in Chapel Hill, and reason for Hudson and Belichick to celebrate.
