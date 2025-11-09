The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson wears petty one-word necklace in UNC’s win

The Tar Heels have won two in a row, but the spotlight continues to be on the 73-year-old coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend.

Matt Ryan

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick has the North Carolina Tar Heels playing much better football. No matter if they are winning or losing, however, the 73-hear-old coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend continues to make headlines. In Saturday’s victory it was her fit with a necklace that had one word on it that certainly raised some eyebrows.

UNC has now won two games in a row and was so close in the two losses before Saturday’s 20-15 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

Bill Belichick
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich after UNC won Saturday. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Earlier in the season, it looked like a nightmare first year of college football for the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach with the New England Patriots. Hudson also was seen as a distraction while losing like giving the coach a pep talk on the sideline before a game, and then awkwardly waiting for him after a press conference.

Jordon Hudson, Lil Wayne, and Bill Belichick
Belichick has brought the stars out to UNC like Lil Wayne. / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Even in last week’s win she had an odd selfie afterward that was talked about.

For this week’s game, Hudson was on the sideline with the UNC fit including some elite white boots, but it was her “banned” necklace that certainly caught the attention.

There were rumors back in May she was banned from UNC facilities, but the school came out and denied the reports.

This was definitely her being petty about it still all these months later and taking the chance to be in the spotlight with it.

Hudson certainly wasn’t banned from the sideline Saturday and continued to be a story even in another UNC win for Belichick. Next up, UNC will try for three in a row vs. the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on the road Saturday, November 15.

Despite her antics, there’s reason for optimism in Chapel Hill, and reason for Hudson and Belichick to celebrate.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick on spring break. / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he's worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

